615,000 new properties added to SC’s unclaimed property website

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s State Treasurer, Curtis Loftis, announced Monday more than 615,000 new properties have been reported to the State’s Unclaimed Property Program.

According to the State Treasurer, there is currently more than $750 million in unclaimed property located across the state. Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits.

The State Treasurer’s Office acts as custodian of these funds until the rightful owners come forth and make a claim.

According to the State Treasurer, more than $260 million has been returned to South Carolinians since 2011.

“We know that approximately 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property. Each year billions of dollars get returned to State Treasurer’s Offices across the country,” explained Treasurer Loftis, “Over the years, we’ve found people with a few hundred dollars to claims valued at nearly $1 million.”

Individuals, businesses, charities, schools and other organizations can visit the website treasurer.sc.gov to see if they have funds waiting for them.

Officials say companies that are holding unclaimed property for South Carolinians must remit these funds to the state’s Unclaimed Property Program each fall.

The State Treasurer administers the site so the public can begin the process of searching and claiming these funds.

“There is no cost to search for or claim these funds, so we always want to remind people to check our database at least twice a year to see if they have unclaimed funds.” explained Treasurer Loftis. “I often tell people that helping find owners of unclaimed property is one of the most gratifying parts of my job as state treasurer.”