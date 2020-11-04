647 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 647 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 16 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 171,642 cases and 3,728 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Wednesday (4,459) was 14.5 percent.

783 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 210 of those patients are in the ICU with 112 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,067,352 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: