664 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 664 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 16 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 139,021 COVID-19 cases statewide and 3,097 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (6,995) was 9.5 percent.

804 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 194 of those patients are in the ICU and 106 are on a ventilator.

A total of 1,313,306 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: