664 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 664 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 16 additional deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 139,021 COVID-19 cases statewide and 3,097 deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (6,995) was 9.5 percent.
804 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 194 of those patients are in the ICU and 106 are on a ventilator.
A total of 1,313,306 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 2
- Aiken County: 13
- Allendale County: 6
- Anderson County: 29
- Bamberg County: 4
- Barnwell County: 4
- Beaufort County: 14
- Berkeley County: 12
- Calhoun County: 1
- Charleston County: 32
- Cherokee County: 15
- Chester County: 3
- Chesterfield County: 3
- Clarendon County: 7
- Colleton County: 3
- Darlington County: 17
- Dillon County: 9
- Dorchester County: 8
- Edgefield County: 5
- Fairfield County: 4
- Florence County: 21
- Georgetown County: 5
- Greenville County: 82
- Greenwood County: 8
- Hampton County: 2
- Horry County: 28
- Jasper County: 7
- Kershaw County: 25
- Lancaster County: 14
- Laurens County: 6
- Lee County: 4
- Lexington County: 47
- Marion County: 2
- Marlboro County: 4
- McCormick County: 1
- Newberry County: 6
- Oconee County: 5
- Orangeburg County: 10
- Pickens County: 10
- Richland County: 96
- Saluda County: 1
- Spartanburg County: 37
- Sumter County: 16
- Union County: 7
- Williamsburg County: 5
- York County: 24