SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Experts say you should begin preparing now to to limit the disruption that daylight saving time has on your sleep cycle.

When we spring forward on March 13, the lost hour of sleep can disrupt the body’s natural internal rhythms, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The sleepiness and grogginess from that lost sleep can increase car crashes and can even increase cardiovascular events.

Dr. Antoinette Rutherford, a sleep medicine physician with Prisma Health, said early preparation can help blunt the ill effects of the time change.

“Sleep deprivation can be more serious than just needing a second cup of coffee,” said Dr. Rutherford. “You’re going to lose an hour of sleep, and you’re going to be getting up an hour earlier as far as your body’s internal clock is concerned. But taking some easy steps ahead of time can help you better manage the change.”

Leading up to the time change, Dr. Rutherford had these seven tips you can use to improve your sleep and minimize the impacts: