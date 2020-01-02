7-year-old boy rushed to hospital after swallowing AirPod in Ga.

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A 7-year-old Georgia boy ended up in the hospital after he swallowed one of his Christmas gifts.

The boy’s mother Kiara Stroud was at work, delivering mail, when her mom called to tell her what happened.

“She’s like, ok, so [unintelligible] just choked on his AirPod. And I’m like ‘what?’ I immediately, like U-turn my truck and I’m headed back to the station. She’s like, but we’re on the way to Egleston. We’re rushing him to Egleston and we’re going to see what’s going on,” Stroud said.

Doctors took x-rays and could see the airport right below the little boy’s rib cage. He was scared.

“He was very nervous. He’s like, well, he thought he was gonna be in trouble. So, you know, we just kind of assured him that it’s ok,” Stroud said.

The incident gave his family a good scare, but it appears the boy will be fine.

“Everything is fine. And, you know, in a few days it’ll pass through,” Stroud said.

Doctors decided the best option is to just let the AirPod come out on its own.

In the meantime, the second grader doesn’t even want his phone near him because he’s afraid it might connect the AirPod in his stomach.

His mom said she is going to stay away from these tiny electronic gadgets, at least until her son gets a little older or get.

“Or get the regular old fashioned handset. That’s what I would suggest. Because anything could happen,” she said.

That mother hopes her experience will serve as a cautionary tale to other parents.