701 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 701 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 22 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 130,917 COVID-19 cases statewide and 2,943 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (4,465) was 15.7 percent.

There are 745 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 211 of those patients are in the ICU with 127 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,165,256 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The number of COVID-19 cases at South Carolina schools is now up to 414, with 275 cases among students and 139 among employees, according to DHEC data released Tuesday.

The total school case count is up by 118, including 80 new cases among students, from the last update on September 11.

