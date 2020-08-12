712 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Health officials reported 712 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 45 additional confirmed deaths.

Wednesday’s case count is the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day since mid-June and the third straight day of fewer than 1,000 cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 102,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide along with 2,057 deaths.

DHEC said the percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday was 19.6 percent. The number of tests reported – 3,627 – was the lowest since early June.

There are currently 1,366 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina, 333 of those are in an ICU. 206 COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator.

The state also released data which they say shows that local mask requirements are slowing the spread of the virus.

DHEC said areas with mask requirements have seen a 46.3 percent larger decrease in total cases in the four weeks after the requirements were implemented.

“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

Areas with mask requirements have seen an overall decrease in total cases of 15.1 percent, according to DHEC.

“The residents in jurisdictions that acted first are seeing the benefits earlier,” said Dr. Bell. “This shows the sooner prevention measures are adopted, the sooner we all benefit.”

A total of 857,773 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

New cases by county: