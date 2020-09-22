739 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 739 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths in South Carolina Tuesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 137,406 COVID-19 cases statewide and 3,067 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (5,160) was 14.3 percent.

DHEC also reported around 15,000 test results from Augusta University Healthcare in Georgia which had not previously reported numbers from March 18 through September 17.

The agency said those approximately 15,000 COVID-19 tests consisted of around 2,000 positive results and 13,000 negative results.

The updated daily virus totals on the DHEC website have been updated to reflect the additional test results.

768 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 187 of those patients are in the ICU with 105 on a ventilator.

There are now 622 COVID-19 cases associated with South Carolina schools, including 423 among students and 199 among employees.

The number of school-related cases is up 90 from Friday’s DHEC report.

COVID-19 Cases at South Carolina Schools

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 2

Aiken County: 11

Allendale County: 1

Anderson County: 63

Bamberg County: 2

Barnwell County: 5

Beaufort County: 53

Berkeley County: 5

Calhoun County: 1

Charleston County: 29

Cherokee County: 31

Chesterfield County: 2

Clarendon County: 3

Colleton County: 11

Darlington County: 10

Dillon County: 1

Dorchester County: 21

Edgefield County: 2

Fairfield County: 12

Florence County: 15

Georgetown County: 4

Greenville County: 67

Greenwood County: 5

Hampton County: 15

Horry County: 15

Kershaw County: 17

Lancaster County: 12

Laurens County: 5

Lee County: 2

Lexington County: 80

Marion County: 2

Marlboro County: 2

Newberry County: 6

Oconee County: 8

Orangeburg County: 4

Pickens County: 17

Richland County: 80

Saluda County: 2

Spartanburg County: 73

Sumter County: 17

Union County: 7

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 18