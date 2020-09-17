740 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 740 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 27 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of cases statewide is up to 132,565 with 2,992 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Thursday (6,294) was 11.8 percent.

733 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. 203 of those patients are in the ICU with 123 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,179,715 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: