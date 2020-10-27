755 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 755 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 19 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 164,802 COVID-19 cases statewide along with 3,602 deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (5,770) was 13.1 percent.
746 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 188 of those patients are in the ICU with 93 on a ventilator.
A total of 1,924,717 tests have been conducted statewide.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 1
- Aiken County: 14
- Anderson County: 30
- Bamberg County: 5
- Beaufort County: 12
- Berkeley County: 15
- Charleston County: 35
- Cherokee County: 2
- Chester County: 18
- Chesterfield County: 6
- Clarendon County: 6
- Colleton County: 6
- Darlington County: 11
- Dillon County: 8
- Dorchester County: 12
- Edgefield County: 6
- Fairfield County: 2
- Florence County: 27
- Georgetown County: 18
- Greenville County: 106
- Greenwood County: 7
- Hampton County: 2
- Horry County: 62
- Jasper County: 2
- Kershaw County: 15
- Lancaster County: 18
- Laurens County: 11
- Lexington County: 45
- Marion County: 10
- Marlboro County: 5
- Newberry County: 17
- Oconee County: 6
- Orangeburg County: 7
- Pickens County: 45
- Richland County: 66
- Saluda County: 4
- Spartanburg County: 24
- Sumter County: 20
- Union County: 2
- Williamsburg County: 2
- York County: 45