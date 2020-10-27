755 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 755 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 19 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 164,802 COVID-19 cases statewide along with 3,602 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (5,770) was 13.1 percent.

746 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 188 of those patients are in the ICU with 93 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,924,717 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: