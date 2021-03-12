756 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 756 new coronavirus cases Friday along with 10 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 453,093 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and 7,814 confirmed deaths.

585 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. 158 of those patients are in the ICU with 55 on a ventilator.

1,353,352 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given in South Carolina, according to DHEC. 832,347 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 470,306 have received both doses.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (23,541) was 4.9 percent.

A total of 6,276,613 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: