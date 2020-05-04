8 additional deaths, 135 new coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials said eight more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state, Monday.

South Carolina also saw 135 new virus cases bringing the state’s total to 6,757 and the statewide death toll to 283.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), six of the deaths were elderly patients, including two in Greenville County, two in Richland County, and one each in Clarendon and Horry counties. Two of the people who died were middle-aged residents of Clarendon and Marlboro counties.

DHEC said 67,771 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs around the state.

New cases by county: