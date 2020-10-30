8-year-old accidentally shot, killed in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed in Concord early Friday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said they were called to the scene of the shooting in the Ramsgate Subdivision just after 2 a.m. Friday.

From their initial investigation, officers said the shooting appeared to be accidental. Police said the gun was owned and fired by a man who lives at the home. He is cooperating with detectives.

Concord Police are continuing to interview others who were at the residence. Investigators are not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the public.

No more information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

