8-year-old in NC dies after getting shot in the chest with a BB gun

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 8-year-old boy who was shot by a BB gun on Sunday has died due to injuries sustained, officials said on Monday.

Emergency officials were sent to a home in the Stony Point community and found the young boy, who had been shot in the chest.

The child was evaluated at Iredell Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem.

During transport, the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to Davey Medical Center.

The child tragically died from his injuries at Davey Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.

An initial investigation showed two children, ages 7 and 8, were playing with a BB gun, shooting at targets near the family home. The injury is considered to be accidental.

This investigation remains open and active.

