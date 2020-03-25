82 new coronavirus cases reported in SC, bringing total to 424

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 82 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state.

The total number of cases in South Carolina now sits at 424 in 39 counties.

DHEC has also released projections which show that the state could have 2,657 cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2.

“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”

DHEC is also reporting seven coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 2

Anderson County: 3

Beaufort County: 4

Berkeley County: 1

Charleston County: 16

Chesterfield County: 2

Dorchester County: 1

Fairfield County: 1

Greenville County: 11

Horry County: 1

Kershaw County: 5

Marion County: 1

Orangeburg County: 1

Pickens County: 5

Richland County: 14

Spartanburg County: 5

Sumter County: 2

Union County: 1

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 7

Total cases by county: