868 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – For the first time since mid-November, South Carolina reported fewer than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a single day Tuesday.
State health officials reported 868 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 428,684 coronavirus cases and 7,196 confirmed deaths statewide.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (21,315) was 5.9 percent.
1,230 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 303 of those patients are in the ICU with 167 on a ventilator.
A total of 5,557,832 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 4
- Aiken County: 38
- Allendale County: 10
- Anderson County: 40
- Bamberg County: 7
- Barnwell County: 4
- Beaufort County: 34
- Berkeley County: 21
- Charleston County: 59
- Cherokee County: 15
- Chester County: 4
- Chesterfield County: 9
- Clarendon County: 6
- Colleton County: 4
- Darlington County: 3
- Dillon County: 5
- Dorchester County: 16
- Edgefield County: 7
- Fairfield County: 2
- Florence County: 22
- Georgetown County: 6
- Greenville County: 118
- Greenwood County: 12
- Hampton County: 3
- Horry County: 74
- Jasper County: 5
- Kershaw County: 7
- Lancaster County: 12
- Laurens County: 19
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 46
- Marion County: 2
- Marlboro County: 2
- McCormick County: 3
- Newberry County: 2
- Oconee County: 13
- Orangeburg County: 24
- Pickens County: 17
- Richland County: 45
- Saluda County: 5
- Spartanburg County: 67
- Sumter County: 14
- Union County: 7
- Williamsburg County: 5
- York County: 48