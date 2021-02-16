868 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – For the first time since mid-November, South Carolina reported fewer than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a single day Tuesday.

State health officials reported 868 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 428,684 coronavirus cases and 7,196 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (21,315) was 5.9 percent.

1,230 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 303 of those patients are in the ICU with 167 on a ventilator.

A total of 5,557,832 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: