897 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 897 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with five additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 155,799 COVID-19 cases and 3,405 deaths statewide.

DHEC said three of the deaths reported Friday were elderly residents of Chesterfield, Richland, and Oconee Counties. The two other deaths were middle-aged residents of Anderson and Dillon counties.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Friday (7,805) was 11.5 percent.

769 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 206 of those patients are in the ICU with 98 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,483 COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina schools, including 1,038 among students and 445 among employees.

1,720,120 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: