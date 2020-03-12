8th coronavirus case identified in North Carolina

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Health officials in North Carolina say they have identified a new presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the person is from Wake County and is “doing well and is isolating at home.”

The NCDHHS said the case related to a traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week.

That traveler also tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus and had traveled to Durham and Wake counties from March 2 through March 6 while symptomatic. That person is in isolation at home in Indiana.

The Wake County Public Health Division is working to identify close contacts with the patient.

According to the NCDHHS, there are now seven presumptive positive cases and one confirmed positive case of the coronavirus in the state.

North Carolina cases:

Wake County: 7

Chatham County: 1