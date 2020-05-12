Live Now
9 additional coronavirus deaths, 147 new cases reported in SC

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Nine more coronavirus deaths were reported in South Carolina Tuesday along with 147 new cases.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state is now 7,927. 355 people have died from the virus statewide.

Eight of the nine people who died were elderly patients, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). They included two residents of Darlington County, two from Richland County, two from Williamsburg County, and one each from Spartanburg and Florence counties. One middle-aged patient from Aiken County also died from the virus.

A total of 93,140 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

  • Aiken County: 4
  • Allendale County: 1
  • Anderson County: 3
  • Barnwell County: 2
  • Beaufort County: 2
  • Berkeley County: 2
  • Charleston County: 8
  • Clarendon County: 2
  • Dorchester County: 1
  • Fairfield County: 1
  • Florence County: 11
  • Georgetown County: 2
  • Greenville County: 33
  • Horry County: 2
  • Kershaw County: 2
  • Lancaster County: 4
  • Lee County: 3
  • Lexington County: 2
  • Marion County: 2
  • Oconee County: 2
  • Orangeburg County: 3
  • Pickens County: 3
  • Richland County: 23
  • Saluda County: 1
  • Spartanburg County: 5
  • Sumter County: 4
  • Williamsburg County: 4
  • York County: 15

