934 new coronavirus cases in SC as hospitalizations continue to rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported under 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since June 23 as virus hospitalizations reached a new record high.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 934 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday along with 19 additional deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now 47,214 with 838 confirmed deaths.

DHEC said there are also a total of 138 probable cases and eight probable deaths.

17 of the deaths reported Tuesday were elderly residents including five in Charleston County, three people in Greenville County, three people in Anderson County, two in Richland County, and one person in Abbeville, Aiken, Cherokee, and Marion counties. Two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Charleston and Richland counties.

1,324 people are currently hospitalized in South Carolina who have either tested positive or are being investigated for COVID-19.

There are now three times as many people hospitalized statewide due to the virus compared to just one month ago.

According to DHEC, the positive cases reported Tuesday represent 20.7% of the total number of people tested.

A total of 488,221 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: