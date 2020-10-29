918 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 918 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 13 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 166,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide along with 3,645 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday (6,945) was 13.2 percent.

800 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 202 of those patients are in the ICU with 97 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,959,926 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: