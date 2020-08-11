928 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported 928 new coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 45 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 101,360 total confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide along with 2,012 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday was 20 percent.

DHEC said 1,330 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 339 of those are in the ICU with 207 patients on a ventilator.

The agency also released new county-level COVID-19 data, including a breakdown of testing by county.

A total of 853,899 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: