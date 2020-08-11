928 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported 928 new coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 45 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 101,360 total confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide along with 2,012 confirmed deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday was 20 percent.
DHEC said 1,330 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 339 of those are in the ICU with 207 patients on a ventilator.
The agency also released new county-level COVID-19 data, including a breakdown of testing by county.
A total of 853,899 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 6
- Aiken County: 25
- Allendale County: 4
- Anderson County: 52
- Bamberg County: 3
- Barnwell County: 9
- Beaufort County: 70
- Berkeley County: 33
- Calhoun County: 2
- Charleston County: 72
- Cherokee County: 22
- Chester County: 20
- Chesterfield County: 7
- Clarendon County: 12
- Colleton County: 2
- Darlington County: 23
- Dillon County: 9
- Dorchester County: 28
- Edgefield County: 4
- Fairfield County: 3
- Florence County: 34
- Georgetown County: 12
- Greenville County: 26
- Greenwood County: 22
- Hampton County: 4
- Horry County: 33
- Jasper County: 10
- Kershaw County: 4
- Lancaster County: 23
- Laurens County: 8
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 33
- Marion County: 1
- Marlboro County: 6
- McCormick County: 7
- Newberry County: 2
- Oconee County: 5
- Orangeburg County: 24
- Pickens County: 13
- Richland County: 95
- Saluda County: 8
- Spartanburg County: 69
- Sumter County: 19
- Union County: 9
- Williamsburg County: 8
- York County: 45