967 new COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said 967 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Thursday along with 52 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 109,135 COVID-19 cases statewide and 2,339 deaths.

Thursday was the seventh consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported in South Carolina.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday was 13 percent.

1,079 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 278 of those patients are in an ICU with 160 in a ventilator.

966,634 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 2

Aiken County: 22

Allendale County: 6

Anderson County: 41

Barnwell County: 11

Beaufort County: 30

Berkeley County: 9

Calhoun County: 1

Charleston County: 35

Cherokee County: 8

Chester County: 8

Chesterfield County: 14

Clarendon County: 9

Colleton County: 4

Darlington County: 15

Dillon County: 6

Dorchester County: 19

Edgefield County: 2

Fairfield County: 3

Florence County: 44

Georgetown County: 28

Greenville County: 92

Greenwood County: 40

Hampton County: 7

Horry County: 35

Jasper County: 8

Kershaw County: 5

Lancaster County: 25

Laurens County: 10

Lee County: 8

Lexington County: 56

Marion County: 16

Marlboro County: 6

McCormick County: 1

Newberry County: 5

Oconee County: 20

Orangeburg County: 29

Pickens County: 29

Richland County: 86

Saluda County: 4

Spartanburg County: 91

Sumter County: 12

Union County: 4

Williamsburg County: 18

York County: 43