‘A bit much’: Some NC representatives disagree with COVID relief increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pouncing on the apparent approval from President Trump, House Democrats voted Monday evening to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

The vote came after President Trump called the $600 payments a “disgrace” even though he later signed the bill into law.

The vote Monday evening came largely on party line. Republicans found themselves at odds with each other.

Many, like Rep. Greg Murphy (R-Raleigh) voted for the original bill but felt the increase was too much.

“I personally think that $2,000 is a bit much. We’re just printing money,” Murphy said.

Charlotte-area Republican Dan Bishop took to Twitter last week urging President Trump to veto the $2.3 billion Pandemic Relief and Spending bill that originally contained the $600.

Bishop and Davie County Republican Ted Budd were the only North Carolina legislators to vote against the original relief bill.

Bishop argued the bill “provides a pittance $600 for American families in need of COVID relief, but a billion-five for Egypt and lots of other Washington misplaced priorities. I’ll vote to sustain your veto in both bills.”

The bill with the increased payments heads to the Republican-controlled Senate where its future is unclear.