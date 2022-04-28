COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some Republicans in the South Carolina Senate have a little remorse over taking $1 billion out of the state budget to give income taxpayers rebates.

The senators took control of the chamber’s $12.6 billion budget debate Wednesday.

They unsuccessfully pushed to have that money spent instead on road improvements, building rural schools, providing a $1,500 bonus to teachers, a COVID-19 bonus to state employees or other options.

Republican Sen. Stephen Goldfinch of Murrells Inlet says the rebate put senators in a box.

The House nearly $14 billion budget has no rebate and a $600 million tax cut, while the Senate budget has a $1 billion rebate and $1 billion tax cut.