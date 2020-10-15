Absentee voting already setting records in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – More mail-in absentee ballots have been returned for the November general election than in any other election in South Carolina’s history.

As of late Thursday afternoon, nearly 167,000 absentee ballots had been returned by mail, besting the previous record of 133,000 set during the 2016 general election.

Over 388,000 people have already cast their ballot in South Carolina, whether by mail or in person.

The state has also seen more mail-in ballots requested than ever before: 416,000. The old record was just 147,000 in 2016.

There is still more than a week left to request a mail-in ballot. The deadline is October 24.

With over 221,000 having already cast absentee ballots in person and more than 25,000 casting their ballots each day, the state is on pace to surpass 2016’s record high mark of 370,000 in person absentee ballots.

In-person absentee voting is available through November 2.

The South Carolina State Election Commission said they expect to see more than one million people vote early in the 2020 general election.

South Carolina Absentee Voting Statistics:

BallotsRecord (2016)
Total Issued636,707517,000
Total Returned388,063503,000
In Person Issued/Returned221,066370,000
By Mail Issued415,641147,000
By Mail Returned166,997133,000

Absentee Ballots Returned by Date:

Absentee ballots returned by county (includes mail & in person):

CountyAbsentee Ballots Returned
Greenville31,751
Spartanburg23,763
Anderson12,557
Oconee6,808
Greenwood5,254
Pickens4,502
Laurens2,966
Cherokee2,909
Abbeville2,238
Union1,471

