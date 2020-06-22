AccelerateED presents final guidance for 2020-21 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – AccelerateED presented their final guidance and recommendations for the 2020-21 school year Monday afternoon.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman led the presentation, which took place at the My Carolina Alumni Center in Columbia.

“If the virus is running rampant, we’re not going to sacrifice the safety of our children and our teachers, just to say we’re going back to school, we’re going to do it safely,” Spearman said.

AcclerateED is a task force of educators and administrators for public education in South Carolina tasked with developing recommendations on how schools can resume in the fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Spearman is leaving the final decision about school structure until August, which will include DHEC guidelines. She also wants the state to ease up on some requirements.

“The time that we could save by not doing all the standardized testing in the spring, and for sure the anxiety that our teachers and students have, we need to relieve that as much as possible during this pandemic,” Spearman said.

Click here to read the full report.