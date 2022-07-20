GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect was shot and killed by police after an officer was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle while responding to a kidnapping call in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said just after 12:30 p.m. they received a 911 call that two children had been taken by a man who was not supposed to have them. They said all parties involved knew each other and they believe it was a dispute between a couple or ex-couple.

Police said they received information the two kidnapped children were with the suspect in the 400 block of North Edgemont Avenue. The two children were found at the location safe and unharmed.

Police said they encountered the suspect at the scene, who was operating a vehicle and proceeded to strike a Gastonia officer with the vehicle. At least one officer discharged their service weapon at the suspect.

Gastonia Police said officers removed the suspect from the vehicle to render aid, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the officer who was struck by the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Gastonia Police said they do not believe the suspect was armed with a weapon at this time.

The identity of the suspect and the Gastonia police officer involved has not yet been released.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Gastonia Police Internal Affairs are responding to investigate the incident.