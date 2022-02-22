Acting SCDJJ director named executive director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Tuesday Eden Hendrick as the next executive director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

Hendrick was named acting director in September of 2021 following the resignation of former Director Freddie Pough. Officials at the Office of the Governor said as acting director, Hendrick has focused her efforts on employee retention and recruitment, facility upgrades, and increased mental health services for DJJ youth.

In her short time with the agency, Ms. Hendrick has demonstrated that she is precisely the right person to lead DJJ at this time. Her unique experience has allowed her to quickly identify challenges the agency faces and – most importantly – immediately begin making necessary changes to overcome each one. Under her leadership, DJJ will continue to improve. Governor Henry McMaster

Before becoming acting director, Hendrick served as Assistant General Counsel at the S.C. Department of Administration, according to officials. Hendrick formerly served as a prosecutor in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, specializing in family court matters. As the solicitor’s office’s team leader over its family court division, she supervised a team of support staff, victim advocates, junior attorneys, law clerks, two diversion programs, and two diversion courts.

Hendrick said this will be a difficult and complicated process, but she is optimistic.