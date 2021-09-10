Activist walks from Fort Bragg to Cherry Point to help raise money for veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tim Day was on a mission this week. He’s almost completed it.

Day, an activist for Purple Heart veterans, has completed almost all of a 152-mile walk this week — from Fort Bragg in Fayetteville to Marie Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock — all for a good cause. He did the walk to raise money and awareness. He is a member of the Warrior Bonfire Program, a national organization that focuses on veterans who have earned a Purple Heart.

“Well, I started Sunday, Fort Bragg about 100 some miles ago, and walking every day trying to get 25 miles a day,” said Day.

Day says it’s been both interesting and challenging but definitely worth it. He stopped near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville on Friday to talk about how the walk has been for him so far.

“It gets demanding, but you just got to remember what you’re doing it for … 150 miles is overwhelming, but you know, I’ve only got 35 left … it feels good.”

When he made it to Jacksonville, Day met up with another volunteer, Oscar Hernandez, a retired Marine who joined him in the completion of the walk to Cherry Point.

“I definitely recommend more people join … I’ve had fun doing it,” Hernandez said. “It’s a nice walk … good cause.”

Day stressed how this walk has taught him to remember to take a minute to slow down and appreciate the things and people around you.

“People don’t slow down to really look at things anymore,” Day said. “Just slow down and listen to other people, cut out all the screaming about this and that, and put yourself in his shoes … that’s all there is to it.”

You can donate to Purple Heart Veterans by visiting the Warrior Bonfire website.

Day is planning to make this an annual event. He is hoping for more volunteers next year. He also said he had a great response from the communities he has been through, and now it’s just a matter of getting the word out.