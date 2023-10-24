GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Actor Bill Murray, best known for his trademark humor on NBC’s Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show, visited Root restaurant in Georgetown for a bite to eat.

“The legend!! We were super excited to have Bill Murray stop by for dinner tonight,” the restaurant said Monday night in a Facebook post. “Our sous chef Micah got an awesome picture with him. One of the funniest men on the planet is also one of the coolest!!”

Root, located at 919 Front St., specializes in American cuisine with local roots, using local produce, seafood, and meats, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.