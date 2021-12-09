After hours of debate, SC House OKs COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State lawmakers in South Carolina voted to move ahead with a bill that would ban local governments, state agencies, and others from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. But not before making a sudden switch to the legislation.

School districts would also not be allowed to mandate the vaccine for their employees and students. First responders in South Carolina would also not be required to get the vaccine under the bill.

H.3126 was fast tracked through the House this week. It received a favorable report from the House Ways and Means Committee Thursday morning.

The bill was then given special order. Which means lawmakers could take up the legislation on the floor immediately, instead of having to wait a day to take it up under their normal procedures.

The bills sponsor Rep. Stewart Jones (R-Laurens) said, “The real issue we are debating today is freedom. It’s a question if anybody should be able to make you inject something in your body without your own will.”

The effort to quickly push the bill through was backed mostly by House Republicans. The bill sent to the floor originally included a provision that would have banned private business owners from firing or suspending an unvaccinated employee.

Some of the state’s largest business groups voiced their opposition to the bill Wednesday. The SC Trucking Association said in a statement Thursday, “We assert that businesses should be able to keep the right to set their own conditions for employment, and people can choose what’s in their own best interest. This positions businesses in a no-win situation, will create more conflict in each individual workplace, and certainly open businesses to any number of lawsuits.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) said, “This bill is receiving unprecedented attention and it’s an attack on businesses in South Carolina and they (Republicans) need to see it for what it is.”

After nearly five hours of debate on the floor, House leadership introduced an amendment to the bill that would allow private employers to require a COVID-19 vaccine for employment.

UPDATE: After almost five hours of debate, the House has voted to amend the bill with a strike and insert amendment essentially changing the bill. The legislation now says private businesses would have the ability to fire an unvaccinated employee. Here’s the change: https://t.co/P4bKP9lOSf pic.twitter.com/JbaqD8Q1aQ — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) December 9, 2021

The amended bill would allow employees who are fired because of their vaccination status to file for unemployment benefits. It would also require private employers to honor religious or medical exemptions. Rep. Gary Simrill (R-York) said a medical exemption can include the presence of coronavirus antibodies, a positive COVID-19 test or pregnancy.

The bill also sets aside $20 million for DHEC and MUSC ($10 million each) to help private businesses with weekly testing if they have to regularly test unvaccinated workers.

The House voted 67 to 31, to give the bill second reading Thursday evening. The legislation will get third reading Friday and be sent to the Senate.

The Senate isn’t expected to return to Columbia until January.