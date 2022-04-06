U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of this year.

The Republican told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the bulk of that haul came in the weeks after former President Donald Trump threw his backing behind one of her GOP primary opponents.

Mace said that she raised $1.17 million between Jan. 1 and March 31, from 25,000 distinct donations.

About 83% of that amount came after Trump announced his support for Katie Arrington, the former state lawmaker challenging Mace for the Republican nomination in the 1st District.