AG, law enforcement to discuss ‘largest drug conspiracy ever’

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and multiple law enforcement agencies will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to announce “the largest drug conspiracy ever indicted in state court,” according to the attorney general’s office.

The news conference is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Wilson will be joined by representatives from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections and various local law enforcement agencies, according to the attorney general office.

7 News plans to stream the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store