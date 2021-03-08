AG, law enforcement to discuss ‘largest drug conspiracy ever’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and multiple law enforcement agencies will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to announce “the largest drug conspiracy ever indicted in state court,” according to the attorney general’s office.

The news conference is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Wilson will be joined by representatives from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections and various local law enforcement agencies, according to the attorney general office.

7 News plans to stream the event.