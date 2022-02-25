COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson held a news conference Friday morning to announce details of a settlement in a lawsuit against the three major opioid distributors.

The lawsuit includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen along with Johnson & Johnson, officials said.

South Carolina is set to get $363 million over the next 18 years as a result of this settlement. Nationally, the companies are paying out $26 billion as a result of the multi-state agreement.

Under the agreement reached by the Attorney General and the litigating counties, 92% of these funds will be used to directly address the opioid crisis in South Carolina. That includes things like supporting treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies. The remaining 8% will cover attorneys fees, the General Wilson said.

According to officials, the money will start flowing to South Carolina in the second quarter of 2022.

“These settlements will provide much-needed financial resources which will help combat South Carolina’s opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Wilson. “My office looks forward to working with stakeholders around the state to ensure that these dollars have the greatest impact possible in each of our communities.”

The Attorney General’s Office says this agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country. It is the second-largest multistate agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

Fifty-two states and territories have signed on to the agreement as well as thousands of local governments across the country. In South Carolina, all 46 counties and all 43 eligible municipalities, as well as the Health Services District of Kershaw County, have signed on to the agreement.

For South Carolina to receive the full $363 million, state lawmakers will need to pass legislation that would ban public entities from filing new opioid related lawsuits against these companies.

Attorney General Wilson said this would give the companies some predictability, “They want to have assurances that other nonparticipating subdivisions or groups won’t bring lawsuits against them.”

Wilson said the state will also establish a board to help distribute and allocate this money.

In addition to the funds, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:

Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.

Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.

Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.

Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.

Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.

Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.

Johnson & Johnson is required to:

Stop selling opioids.

Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.

Not lobby on activities related to opioids.

Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.

Additional information about the opioid settlements is available at https://www.nationalopioidsettlement.com.

