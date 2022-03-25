The South Carolina Ethics Commission has reversed a three decades old policy preventing anyone who files a complaint against a public official from talking about it unless the complaint is found valid.

The Post and Courier reports the decision this week came after a whistleblower whose complaint was dismissed by the commission sued. That whistleblower says the secrecy violated free speech rights and unfairly silenced people who wanted to report wrongdoing.

Leaders in the South Carolina House and Senate then filed documents in the lawsuit saying they never intended for the state’s ethic laws to silence whistleblowers.