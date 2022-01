In this Aug. 21, 2019, photo, Jeff Dennings, left, and Dave Crabill, industrial hemp farmers, check plants at their farm in Clayton Township, Mich. The legalization of industrial hemp is spurring U.S. farmers into unfamiliar terrain, tempting them with profits amid turmoil in agriculture while proving to be a tricky endeavor in the early stages. […]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s longtime Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers said he’s seeking one final re-election bid this fall.

The fourth-generation farmer from Bowman has served as the head of the state’s agriculture agency since 2004.

He said in a news release that the sixth term he is seeking will be his final one for the job representing the state’s 25,000 farms.

The commissioner won more than 75% of the vote in Nov. 2018, when he was last up for election.