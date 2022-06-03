CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 23 pounds of cocaine in the seat cushion of a passenger’s electric wheelchair Friday in Charlotte.

CBP officers said 22-year-old Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, a United States resident, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

Officers said Lopez-Morel arrived in Charlotte from a flight from the Dominican Republic when he was encountered by CBP.

Source: CBP

Officers inspected the motorized chair and discovered four packages of a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at Charlotte,” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte.

“Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics from reaching our communities,” Chastain said.

The drugs were estimated at a street value of $378,000.

Lopez-Morel’s wheelchair was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.