SLED arrests Alex Murdaugh for insurance fraud, other crimes in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Alex Murdaugh in connection to the shooting incident on Sept. 4 Thursday.

Alex Murdaugh turned himself in for insurance fraud Thursday morning.

According to SLED, Murdaugh conspired with Curtis Edward Smith to assist him in committing suicide for the explicit purpose of allowing a beneficiary to collect life insurance.

Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along
with filing a false police report.

A bond hearing is set for 4 p.m. at the Hampton County Magistrate Court.

