COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused in the attempted assisted suicide of Alex Murdaugh has been arrested in Colleton County.

Records show Curtis Edward Smith, previously charged for his role in the September 4, 2021 shooting of Alex Murdaugh, was arrested on June 24.

Smith is at the Colleton County Detention Center with pending charges.

News 2 is awaiting more information, including charges, from SLED.

This story is breaking and will be updated.