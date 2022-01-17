Already delayed, N. Carolina primary could now move to June

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators want to delay longer the date for this year’s primary, which has already been pushed back two months by the state Supreme Court.

GOP leaders on Monday announced plans for the General Assembly to vote Wednesday on a bill that would push the May 17 primary to June 7.

They say they are worried about the timing to redraw redistricting maps for legislative and congressional seats should the Supreme Court soon strike down lines.

Republicans say their maps were lawfully drawn.

The primary was supposed to be March 8, but the state’s highest court delayed it so redistricting litigation could be heard.