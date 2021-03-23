Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl abducted from North Carolina

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled after the victim was found in good condition in Lenoir, officials said.

LENOIR, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl missing from Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Medley Reese Ray. She is about 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The alert said she was wearing a New York Yankees shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Authorities believe 21-year-old Austin Ryan Setzer is the abductor. Setzer is about 6-foot-1 with brown hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on his left arm. He was driving a white BMW with black wheels, the alert said.

They are believed to be traveling north toward Lenoir, the alert said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, *HP, or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-757-1400.