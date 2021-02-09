AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl taken in stolen car in SC

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – Officials have put out an AMBER Alert for a two-year-old girl who was inside a car which was stolen in Cayce, South Carolina Tuesday night.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 2-year-old Carlee Folk was in the back seat of her mother’s tan 2003 Lexus 300 sedan when it was stolen just before 9:00pm.

The car was taken by a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark colored shoes from The Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway in Cayce, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

The family’s dog was also in the car with the girl.

Carlee Folk is three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue, pink, and black shirt with flowers and gray Adidas shoes with a pink stripe.

The vehicle was last seen on Charleston Highway headed towards Fish Hatchery Road. The vehicle has a three bears sticker on the back window, one broken tail light, and a dent in the front passenger door.

Anyone with information on Carlee Folk’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.