AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children in NC

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert is issued for three missing children in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr and Jayden Lawrence Braddy were taken from Davistown Mercer Road in Pinetops, N.C. and possibly headed towards Raleigh. The vehicle is a Silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with NC license tag number THP5737.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair is 11 years old, approximately 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, officials said. He has brown hair, brown eyes and wearing unknown color t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr is 14 years old, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds, NCDPS said. He has brown hair, brown eyes and wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden Lawrence Braddy is 9 years old, approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds, officials said. He has brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on front and black jogger sweatpants.

(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

NCDPS said allegedly there is 1 abductor. Orlando Qwantrel McNair Sr. is described as a 34-year-old male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (252) 641-7942, or call 911.