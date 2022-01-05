Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Lee County

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a man believed to have abducted a 3-year-old girl from Lee County after her mother was found killed.

Sanford police responded to a wellbeing check at a residence along the 3900 block of Lee Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find Deana Michelle Bockes dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release from Maj. Vinnie Frazer.

Police will not release her cause of death until results are returned from the medical examiner’s office.

Then, around 7 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued for Bockes’ daughter, 3-year-old Riley Harper Bockes.

Riley is 2-foot-8 and weighs about 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

Brent James Bockes is believed to be the abductor, the Amber Alert said. He is 50 years old, stands about 6-feet tall, and weighs about 210 pounds. He has a scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across his stomach, and another tattoo on his upper right arm.

Sanford police are also looking for a burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with license plate TJC-1491.

Anyone with information should call Sanford police at 919-777-1005, 911, or *HP.