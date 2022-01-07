AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in NC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville, N.C. who was last seen Thursday evening.

According to Jacksonville Public Safety, Amari Gabriel Christiansen was last seen at 7 p.m. in the area of Holiday City Moblie Park, located on Corbin Street.

Christiansen is described by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as a boy approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

NCDPS said he was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with “game on”, blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers.

Officials say he may have a power ranger backpack and lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD Detective Kymberly Schott at (910) 938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.