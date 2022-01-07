AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in NC

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville, N.C. who was last seen Thursday evening.

According to Jacksonville Public Safety, Amari Gabriel Christiansen was last seen at 7 p.m. in the area of Holiday City Moblie Park, located on Corbin Street.

Christiansen is described by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as a boy approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

NCDPS said he was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with “game on”, blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers.

Officials say he may have a power ranger backpack and lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD Detective Kymberly Schott at (910) 938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store