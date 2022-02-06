AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old from NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert was issued for a 1-year-old child missing from Mint Hill, N.C.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animals.

Allegedly, there is 1 abductor, Jeremy Scott Lemmond, NCDPS said. Jeremy Lemmond is described as a 39-year-old male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials said they were last seen at Quail Ridge Drive, Mint Hill, N.C. 28227. The vehicle is a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with N.C. license tag number JBV6840. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Mint Hill Police Department immediately at (704) 889-2231, or call 911 or *HP.