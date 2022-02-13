MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 3-year-old in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Marlaya Monet Patterson is a girl approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Allegedly, there is one abductor, Corey Lamont Patterson, NCDPS said. Corey Patterson is described as 31 years old man that is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Corey Lamont Patterson (Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

Officials said they were last known leaving on Swan Drive in Charlotte, N.C. The vehicle is a Silver 2012 Ford Escape with NC license tag number BDB2527.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at (704) 336-7000, or call 911 or *HP.