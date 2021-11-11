AMBER Alert update: Missing Georgia toddler found safe

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A toddler who went missing early Wednesday morning out of DeKalb County has been found safe.

According to the Clarkston Police Department, 1-year-old Blaise Barnett was abducted at 1 a.m. when the 2002 Ford Explorer he was sitting in was stolen from in front of his home.

Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced they were processing the vehicle connected to the child’s disappearance and had submitted evidence to the agency’s crime lab for forensic testing.

The GBI also announced a $2,000 reward for Blaise’s safe return.

We are happy to report that baby Blaise has been found safe. pic.twitter.com/Zdb4pwyWyF — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 11, 2021

A short time later, the agency announced the toddler had been located.

Further details on Blaise’s return were not immediately released.