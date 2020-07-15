Another new high set for virus patients in Georgia hospitals

The patient arrival area at a temporary hospital is viewed at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly to deal with COVID-19 patients in the lower levels of the center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is hitting a new peak of people hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, reaching almost 2,800 people currently in health care institutions Wednesday.

Overall, the state reached nearly 128,000 confirmed infections from the respiratory disease, continuing a rapid increase in cases, with deaths nearing 3,100.

Gov. Brian Kemp faces a Wednesday deadline to extend some executive orders governing the state’s response to the pandemic.

The state has been seeking new hospital beds to handle the record-setting number of people admitted with the virus.

The Kemp administration on Tuesday signed a deal with Piedmont Healthcare to open 62 beds in a new tower at the system’s main Atlanta hospital.